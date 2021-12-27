Wrapped BNB Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.92 billion and $855.41 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $544.79 or 0.01110223 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.40 or 0.07909812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.21 or 0.99862440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,364,097 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

