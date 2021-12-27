Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,462.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3,439.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

