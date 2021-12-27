Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $35,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

