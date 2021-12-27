Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XBC. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock opened at C$9.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.74 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

