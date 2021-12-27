Xend Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $590,249.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.66 million and $590,249.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00063139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.73 or 0.07891801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00075203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,380.60 or 0.99585494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

