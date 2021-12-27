Xend Finance Price Up 10.5% This Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $673,794.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.40 or 0.07909812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.21 or 0.99862440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

