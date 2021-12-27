Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,492 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Xerox worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Xerox by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Xerox by 13.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Xerox by 12.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the third quarter worth about $346,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xerox alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

XRX opened at $22.45 on Monday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $60,370.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.