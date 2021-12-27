XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.64. 13,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,559,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $521.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in XL Fleet during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of XL Fleet by 3,940.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

