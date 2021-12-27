Ycash (YEC) Trading 12.4% Higher This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $36,445.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00335460 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00139032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00089819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003603 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,941,869 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.