Yellow Road (ROAD) Market Cap Tops $1.26 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $10,588.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,575,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,281 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

