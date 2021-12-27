Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $5.94 on Major Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be bought for approximately $5.94 or 0.00011716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $410.52 million and approximately $49.80 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00061303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.34 or 0.07930134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00077311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,722.70 or 1.00000952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,080,409 coins.

