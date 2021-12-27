yieldwatch Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. yieldwatch has a market cap of $2.44 million and $153,061.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

yieldwatch Coin Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,424,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

