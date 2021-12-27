Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum China.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum China by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,449,000 after purchasing an additional 829,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,753. Yum China has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yum China (YUMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.