Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,613,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,051. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $243.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.51 and its 200 day moving average is $213.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

