Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Everbridge posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Barclays downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Everbridge stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.67. 1,070,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,064. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

