Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.28 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,185,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

