Zacks: Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Camping World reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $39.94. 668,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.