Zacks: Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Post $0.73 EPS

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Camping World reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $39.94. 668,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Camping World has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 3.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.