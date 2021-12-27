Zacks: Analysts Expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

