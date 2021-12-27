Zacks: Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,879. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $11.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

