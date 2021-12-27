Zacks: Analysts Expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Analysts expect Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) to post sales of $77.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $370.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $369.00 million to $371.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $422.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $423.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vita Coco.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COCO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $11.33 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $100,667.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $969,052. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

