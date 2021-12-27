Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.67 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.