Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK opened at $18.67 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

