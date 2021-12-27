Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post $120.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express posted sales of $99.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $452.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $504.40 million, with estimates ranging from $500.90 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809 in the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in International Money Express by 294.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 53.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Money Express by 485.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMXI stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $608.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

