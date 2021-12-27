Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:SKX opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

