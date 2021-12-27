Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWCH. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,551,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,541,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH opened at $28.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 168.82 and a beta of 0.67. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

