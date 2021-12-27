Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:RMR traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $34.14. 63,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,701,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

