Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Announce -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied DNA Sciences.
APDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.58. 165,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,249. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.
