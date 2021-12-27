Zacks: Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.76). fuboTV reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUBO. Barrington Research lowered fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 116.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 42.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 111,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.03. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.