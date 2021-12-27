Zacks: Brokerages Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to Post -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after buying an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after buying an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after buying an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after buying an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $17.70 on Monday. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.03.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.