Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.86). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 196.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.16.

LUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

