Zacks: Brokerages Expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TRTX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTX remained flat at $$12.74 on Monday. 322,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,884. The stock has a market cap of $981.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 325.25, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

