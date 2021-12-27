ZB Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $816,470.00 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. ZB Token has a market cap of $132.49 million and $816,470.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

