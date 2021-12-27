Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $25.65

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $918.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.30% and a negative return on equity of 83.54%.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

