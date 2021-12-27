Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Hits $1.53 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $64,993.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00328617 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00141151 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00090061 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004024 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,876,279 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

