Zeusshield Achieves Market Cap of $234,123.57 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $234,123.57 and approximately $1,418.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00044505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

