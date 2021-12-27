Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $925.01 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $925.01 million and $168.99 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.69 or 0.00387730 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011653 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000111 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000970 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.21 or 0.01256048 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,480,703,403 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,236,250 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

