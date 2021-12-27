ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $73.92 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $73.92 million and $57,799.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.97 or 0.07894607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.25 or 0.99769740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

