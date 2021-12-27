Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Zimmer Biomet worth $43,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,645,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.48.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

