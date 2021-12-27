Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC)’s stock price traded up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 28,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 million and a PE ratio of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 24.40.

About Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

