ZKSwap Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $79.01 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059964 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07945193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00078692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,723.63 or 0.99817011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00054182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007773 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.