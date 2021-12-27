Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $31,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $242.51 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $244.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

