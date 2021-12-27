ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $163,671.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $163,671.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.10 or 0.07902347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,588.44 or 0.99963149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 88,765,303 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

