Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,267 shares of company stock worth $40,037,262. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $323.00 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.63. The company has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.19.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

