ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0005 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 40% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $499,491.52 and $7.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

