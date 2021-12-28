-$0.03 EPS Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of Yatra Online stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 73,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.83.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
