-$0.03 EPS Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 754,639 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $166,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yatra Online stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 73,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.83.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.