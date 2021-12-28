$0.23 EPS Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $57,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $117,818 in the last ninety days. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNEB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 47 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $198.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

