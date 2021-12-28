-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.75) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dermata Therapeutics.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dermata Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ DRMA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 340,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,909. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

