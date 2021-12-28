$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.37. 676,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 34,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

