$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

