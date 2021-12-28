$0.37 EPS Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.43. Resideo Technologies posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

REZI stock opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $96,706,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $55,155,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 18.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,046,000 after purchasing an additional 432,498 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 267.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

