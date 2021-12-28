$0.71 EPS Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.73. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

RBNC stock opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,846,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

